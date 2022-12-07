Local Cyber Security Expert Warns about Thieves Targeting Keyless Cars

WESLACO – Cyber security experts are warning about a tactic criminals are using to target keyless cars.

People who have cars that start with key fobs may be in danger of having not only their items stolen but also the car itself.

South Texas College cyber security program chair Francisco Salinas says thieves are using what’s called a relay attack to gain access to cars.

He explains thieves can take the code and clone it to a universal car remote.

"It's a homemade device so what they do they put that device where you cannot see it. So, when you go to your car and you unlock or lock your door that device captures the code,” he explains.

