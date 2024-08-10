Local Cybersecurity Expert Advises Rebooting Router to Prevent Hacking
Related Story
EDINBURG – The FBI says network routers have become the target for foreign cyber hackers.
The agency warns that online activity could be monitored after learning a large number of American routers have been infected.
The FBI recommends rebooting the router.
KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with a local cybersecurity expert to find out what measures should be taken to prevent hackers from stealing information.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
EDINBURG – The FBI says network routers have become the target for foreign cyber hackers. The agency warns that online... More >>
News Video
-
Abbott instructs Texas hospitals to collect data on immigration status of patients
-
Drivers react to opening of main lanes of U.S. 83 Relief Route...
-
Former Rio Grande City Grulla ISD superintendent reassigned
-
Police investigating vandalism at Brownsville bookstore
-
Weslaco police: Man arrested after police chase leads to multi-vehicle crash