Local Cybersecurity Expert Advises Rebooting Router to Prevent Hacking

EDINBURG – The FBI says network routers have become the target for foreign cyber hackers.

The agency warns that online activity could be monitored after learning a large number of American routers have been infected.

The FBI recommends rebooting the router.   

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with a local cybersecurity expert to find out what measures should be taken to prevent hackers from stealing information.

Watch the video for the full story.

