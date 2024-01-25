Local Diabetics Rationing Medication to Cut Cost
Related Story
WESLACO – The increase of insulin prices are affecting local diabetics.
As a diabetic of 20 years, Santa Rodriguez says she wouldn't be able to afford medication without the help of her children.
She says the cost of insulin has increased to $200, making her take drastic measures.
"What I do is, I tend to watch what I eat so I don't have to inject myself that much," Rodriguez says.
She says she has rationed her medication due to the expense.
KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with Dr. Sumyra Mehkri.
Dr. Mehkri says diabetes is the most prevalent disease in the Rio Grande Valley.
She pleads patients not to lower their prescribed doses of medication and instead speak with their doctor about a safer alternative.
For more information, watch the video above.
News
News Video
-
Following recent arrests, Alton police reminding residents to not illegally dump tires
-
State vote on potential trade of Cameron County park land to SpaceX...
-
Family of slain DPS trooper testifies as punishment phase for Victor Godinez...
-
Weslaco ISD opening thrift store operated by students with special needs
-
Driver charged in fatal 2023 Brownsville migrant crash pleads not guilty to...