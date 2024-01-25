Local Diabetics Rationing Medication to Cut Cost

WESLACO – The increase of insulin prices are affecting local diabetics.

As a diabetic of 20 years, Santa Rodriguez says she wouldn't be able to afford medication without the help of her children.

She says the cost of insulin has increased to $200, making her take drastic measures.

"What I do is, I tend to watch what I eat so I don't have to inject myself that much," Rodriguez says.

She says she has rationed her medication due to the expense.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas spoke with Dr. Sumyra Mehkri.

Dr. Mehkri says diabetes is the most prevalent disease in the Rio Grande Valley.

She pleads patients not to lower their prescribed doses of medication and instead speak with their doctor about a safer alternative.

