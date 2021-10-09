Local doctor urges the public receive their flu and Covid shot

Editor's Note: This story originally aired on News Channel 5 Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.

Doctors say it's critical to get vaccinated against the flu while the Covid pandemic continues.

One doctor at Valley Baptist Health System in Harlingen said it’s difficult to keep people safe from both viruses and the misinformation surrounding vaccines.

"People have been taking the flu vaccine for years now, and their perception is that the flu vaccine has been studied for many years and to most people who do take it; it’s usually safe," Dr. Jamil Madi, director of critical care at VBHS said.

However, not everyone is as accepting of all vaccines - particularly the ones against COVID-19 - even with studies proving that it's working.

Misinformation and political influence seem to be fighting back against physicians battling viruses like the flu and Covid.

Social media outlets like Facebook are now trying to combat this misinformation by providing facts or taking down posts that could potentially be harmful.

For now Dr. Madi says the hospital will be ready to fight off both potential deadly viruses.