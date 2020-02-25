Local Farmer Still Recovering from Last Year's Floods

MERCEDES – A local farmer says he is still recovering from flooding and drought that occurred last year.

Mike England runs a farm in Mercedes which relies heavily on cotton, sorghum and corn.

He says 2018 was the toughest year financially since insect infestations in the 1990s.

England says he is hoping for a lucrative 2019 to keep his farm in good financial standing.

KRGV’s Frank McCaffrey spoke with Octavio Garcia of the Garcia Grain Trading.

Garcia says he is expecting a good change for Valley farmers.

