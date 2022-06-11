x

Local Farmers Experiencing Problems due to Late Cotton Harvest

WESLACO – Local cotton farmers are experiencing problems because of a late season due to recent weather conditions, including drought and heavy rain.

Texas Citrus Mutual President Dale Murden says the harvest is more than a month behind.

He explains if the crop doesn’t get picked soon, farmers will have to destroy it.

