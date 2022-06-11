Local Farmers Experiencing Problems due to Late Cotton Harvest
Related Story
WESLACO – Local cotton farmers are experiencing problems because of a late season due to recent weather conditions, including drought and heavy rain.
Texas Citrus Mutual President Dale Murden says the harvest is more than a month behind.
He explains if the crop doesn’t get picked soon, farmers will have to destroy it.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
WESLACO – Local cotton farmers are experiencing problems because of a late season due to recent weather conditions, including drought... More >>
News Video
-
Valley International Airport reacts to end of COVID-19 test requirement for international...
-
CDC: Hidalgo County now an area with ‘high levels’ of COVID-19 transmission
-
RGV Vipers hosting summer basketball camp for kids
-
Hidalgo County officials warns the public of the dangers of playing in...
-
Expert says high profile mass shootings don’t impact public opinion on gun...