Local Food Bank Coordinating with Volunteer Groups to Assist Flood Victims

PHARR – The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley is coordinating with volunteer groups which specialize in recovery efforts after natural disasters.

The manager of communications, Omar Rodriguez, is expecting the number of people who are calling for help to continue increasing.

If you’re in need, you can call 1-800-451-1954 until July 20.

The food bank is also in need of volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, call 956-242-4773 or visit the food bank located at 724 N Cage Blvd. in Pharr.

