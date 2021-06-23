Local Football Players In All-Star Showcase

McALLEN – Three Valley football players are getting another chance to suit up this season.

Edinburg North quarterback Cristian Espinoza, PSJA North running back Bo Adams, and Mission defensive lineman Lou Gomez have all been invited to play in the Texas vs Louisiana All-Star Showcase.

“Our season kind of ended a little short so the opportunity to play one more game is pretty exciting,” said Espinoza. “I’m happy about that.”

Espinoza and his fellow Valley teammates hope to catch the attention of college scouts. The extra exposure could lead to a shot to play at the next level.

“Every play, every snap the ball is in my hands. So everything I do, it’s an important move,” said Espinoza.

Adams is chomping at the bit to play again. The senior missed his last seven games of the season with a broken collarbone.

“It was pretty devastating,” said Adams. “I thought I was going to get a chance to be able to come back and play with them again. It still hurts me that I can’t play with those guys again. They’re my brothers. This is still a good opportunity to go and showcase my talent.”

The trio is looking forward to their trip to Arlington. They’ll get a chance to play inside in the home of the Cowboys, AT&T Stadium.

“I’m really hyped to play there. This is a huge opportunity for me as a player and as a competitor,” said Gomez.

The Showcase kicks off Monday, December 19.