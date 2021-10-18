Local Group Helps Family with Christmas Decorations

HARLINGEN - One local group is helping spread Christmas cheer a little early this year.

Southern Careers Institute stepped in to help one family in need with some holiday decorations.

Campus Director Scott Hooks says the tree and gifts are from a program started about ten years ago.

"Most of those gifts, there is a budget but you should see these teams, they're people and they have passion for their community and they reach into their own pockets and say you know I can do without to give back to the family while the campus donates the tree and the budget toward the gifts what you saw today is from the team", said Hooks.

