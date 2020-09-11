Local health expert advises senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month
Related Story
Local health experts are advising senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month.
Dr. Samuel Ramirez, a family medicine doctor in McAllen said being proactive and taking care of ourselves is key to aging healthily.
"There are so many million — 75 million baby boomers and 86 million Generation Xers that are going to move into that population, so as a whole I think that's everyone's goal is to age as healthily as possible."
Watch the video for the full story.
News
Local health experts are advising senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month. Dr. Samuel Ramirez, a family... More >>
News Video
-
Infrastructure improvements underway at Pharr International Bridge
-
Mothers Against Drunk Driving reacts to fatal drunk driving arrest
-
NOAA predicts La Niña weather pattern for winter season
-
Valley congressman announces mobile coronavirus testing sites in 15th District of Texas
-
Mcallen police officer recovering after incident in Pharr