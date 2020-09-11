x

Local health expert advises senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month

Local health experts are advising senior citizens to stay active during Healthy Aging Month.

Dr. Samuel Ramirez, a family medicine doctor in McAllen said being proactive and taking care of ourselves is key to aging healthily. 

"There are so many million — 75 million baby boomers and 86 million Generation Xers that are going to move into that population, so as a whole I think that's everyone's goal is to age as healthily as possible."

