Local Law Enforcement Agencies Team Up for Active Shooter Training
WESLACO – Several law enforcement agencies teamed up Friday to improve their active shooter tactical skills following the incident at La Plaza Mall.
The joint effort helps to train the agencies so that they are on the same page in case of an active shooter event.
The alarming trend of active shooter events throughout the country has Border Patrol’s Tactical Unit prepared for the worst.
“Our main goal is preparedness and inter-agency cohesiveness so that we can work with local, state and federal law enforcement seamlessly, and has a good source of communication,” says BORTAC operator John Leslie.
