Local Law Enforcement Concerned about Laser Beams across Border

ROMA – People using laser pointers across the border are causing concern for local law enforcement.

Roma Assistant Chief of Police, Francisco Garcia, says two officers experienced a laser beam attack from across the border.

“Both officers were hit one right after the other directly to the eyes. It wasn't like a laser just bouncing around like you're normally holding it in your hand. This one was too direct to the officer’s eyes," says Garcia.

The laser sent Garcia’s officers to the hospital for evaluation; both were released the same day.

Dr. Nehal Patel says lasers at a high intensity similar to the one described by the officers, could cause lasting damage if not evaluated.

“If this laser energy is very strong and it's excessive density and if you're looking at the laser light for a prolonged period of time it can cause a burn on the retina," says Patel.

Garcia’s officers will continue to patrol; they remain dedicated to keeping illegal activity off their part of the border.

