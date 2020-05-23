Local Leaders Could Be Involved in Future Security Projects

WESLACO – Local leaders could potentially have influence in some future border security projects.

Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office added the language to the spending bill that the president has already pledged to sign.

KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke to Starr County Judge Eloy Vera about the bill.

“I think the majority of the people in Starr County do not want the wall but we realize at some places it is needed. So where it is needed, we want to have some input on what's going on, and what’s going in,” says Vera.

According to Cuellar’s office, the new spending bill mandates that Customs and Border Protection reach mutual agreements with local elected officials in Roma, Escobares, Rio Grande City, La Grulla, and Salineño.

Judge Vera says the congressman is working on a consensus of what Starr County elected officials want through a series of conference calls.

