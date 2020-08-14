x

Local leaders voice concerns to Senator Cornyn

U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, visited the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday to meet with local leaders.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. spoke with Cornyn about the upcoming school year and COVID-19.

Representatives from all four Valley counties, as well as many hospitals, met with the senator.

They agreed the Valley needs more funding to help control the spread of COVID-19. County judges told the senator they are seeing heartbreaking numbers of deaths and positive cases.

Other leaders voiced concerns about the upcoming school year. Many said they're afraid the Valley will see another surge of cases if students are forced to attend in-person classes.

