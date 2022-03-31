x

Local Man Opens Home to Provide Warm Meals for the Homeless

WESLACO– A local man is helping his community by providing a warm meal to low income residents.

Alberto Escobedo works as a singing-hairstylist at his Esco Spa and Salon.

He has made a living cutting hair, but now he says he’s trying to help his community.

Escobedo opened Casa Esperanza three years ago as a way to help the homeless and low-income in Rio Grande City.

Casa Esperanza has helped over 750 families countywide have a warm meal every day.

