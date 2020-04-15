Local Man Requesting Correct Information on Uncle's Death Certificate

WESLACO – A local resident says a funeral home recorded the wrong birth date on a death certificate.

Roy Cruz says he reached out to the Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley several times to try to fix his uncle’s death certificate.

Cruz says his uncle was a veteran and just wants the right information to be reflected on the certificate.

“They offered me two weeks and they will fix it and it's been more than four weeks; I am still waiting for it,” says Cruz.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the funeral home’s communication manager.

She says they got a request to change the birth date on the death certificate.

She claims the date of the date of birth on the current death certificate is verified and supported by legal identification.

The funeral home says they would need to file an amendment to the date of birth once they receive supporting documentation supported by the state.

