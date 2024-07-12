x

Local non-profit hosts fundraisers to help kids with disabilities

By: Dina Herrera Garza

Capable Kids RGV has two fundraising events scheduled to help raise money, so they can continue to help kids with disabilities.

Director of Community Outreach and Marketing Arlina Larson gives more information on the non-profit's Friendsgiving Gala and Winter Wonderland event.

