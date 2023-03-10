Local Nonprofits Reimbursed for Assisting Migrants Hope to Receive More Funding

WESLACO – Earlier this month, local governments and non-profit organizations were reimbursed some federal money after spending thousands to assist immigrants with food, transportation and housing.

On Tuesday, Congressman Henry Cuellar and members of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program National Board held a conference call with nonprofit organizations, such as Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army and the Jewish Federations of North America about their applications to receive federal reimbursements.

The board is in charge of approving reimbursements.

Nonprofit organizations and local governments applied to try to get some funding from the $30 million Cuellar secured in the fiscal year 2019 appropriations bill.

Watch the video for the full story.