Local Officer Shares Dangers Police Face

PALMVIEW – Two Mission police officers are recovering after suffering minor injuries while on duty- in two separate incidents within the past 24 hours.

The 2017 mid-year law enforcement officer fatalities report states traffic stops are the second deadliest encounter between law enforcement and civilians.

Minutes away from those two incidents in the city of Mission, Palmview police officer, Juan Cuba knows the dangers he and other officers face. He said every call he responds to has potential to turn dangerous.

"Anytime we put our uniform on, and we grab the keys to these vehicles. Plain and simple our lives are always at risk. When we know there's an officer on a call, or on a traffic stop, and we hear that that officer is in trouble, I mean the first thing that's going on in our mind is you know you want to get there. You want to make sure your partner is okay. You know you're scared for your partner," said Cuba.

The Palmview Police Department patrols with two officers in every unit. Cuba said this is a safety precaution, but not every department can afford it.

He emphasized the importance of training and skills to deal with any and all situations, including dangerous ones.