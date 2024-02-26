Local organization asking for help to send deaf and hard of hearing kids to summer camp

The Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center in McAllen is asking for help in sending 25 kids to a camp in Brownsville.

The cost for each camper to attend Camp Rio is $160 and many of the kids come from low-income families who can’t afford to send their children to camp.

At Camp Rio, kids learn social, and physical skills while spending time with other children facing the same challenges.

For information on how to sponsor a child to attend the camp, call (361) 993-1154.