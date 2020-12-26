x

Local Organization Gives iPads to Children with Special Needs

WESLACO – Several iPads were donated to children with special needs to help with their development.

Two local school districts came together to help the Team Mario organization, whose purpose is to help children with autism.

The devices will help children develop language and social skills.

