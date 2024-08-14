Local organization reacts to reinstatement of ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

Migrants looking for asylum under the Migrant Protection Protocols are now joining the traffic and pedestrians crossing the Brownsville-Matamoros border.

The policy restarted in Brownsville last week.

RELATED: ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy expands to the Valley

According to the U.S. Department of Homeland security, asylum seekers have the option of staying in Monterrey and wait for their next immigration hearing in Brownsville. The state department and the Mexican government provides transportation, lodging and COVID testing for the migrants.

Andrea Rudnik runs Team Brownsville, an organization providing some comfort for the nearly 200 migrants dropped-off by immigration officials at the bus station.

"People shouldn't be coming to the border seeking MPP because right now you can't even get across the border because of Title 42,” Rudnik said.

The migrants include single adults from detention centers in Cameron and Willacy counties and families that recently crossed the border.

Asylum seekers under the program have to wait in Mexico for their next asylum court date.

Title 42 is still in effect and expelling people back to Mexico, leaving very few into the country under MPP.

Across the border in Matamoros, migrants have steadily been arriving for the past two years.