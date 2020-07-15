Local Police Arrest SA Couple Wanted for Aggravated Assault

SAN JUAN – A San Antonio couple wanted for aggravated assault of a child was arrested with the help of Rio Grande Valley police.

Laura and Eusebio Castillo were arrested by San Juan police months apart from each other.

Eusebio Castillo was arrested in February, and Laura was arrested this month.

According to court documents, in 2010, the couple forced a minor to perform sexual acts on them.

Both are being held in Bexar County on a $75,000 bond.

Their trial is set for Aug. 7.