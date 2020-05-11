Local Police Dept. Donates Uniforms to First Responders

BROWNSVILLE – The Brownsville Police Department is sending help for first responders assisting in relief efforts in Port Aransas.

Brownsville Police Department spokesman JJ Trevino said they collected 114 surplus uniforms to give them a fresh change of clothes. They also sent toiletries and undergarments for those helping in Port Aransas.

Trevino said the patches were removed and had they not been donated, the uniforms would have just been destroyed.

“Initially, it’s not something that you think about. But after you’ve been in the same uniform for a week or so, you tend to be in need of a simple thing like a bath or clean underclothing,” he said. “It’s very important. A lot of the times we don’t think about those things.”

He said two police officers drove the uniforms and other supplies to Port Aransas.

Trevino said it was important to consider first responders because, often in catastrophic situations, they think of themselves last.