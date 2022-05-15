Local program affected by nationwide baby formula shortage

With parents seeing a shortage of baby formula on store shelves, the Texas Department of State Health Services' WIC program expanded access to baby formulas for their clients.

However, some parents are saying that getting hold of those alternatives is still difficult.

"The stores don't have it, people are overbuying, and it's pretty difficult honestly,” Monay Hernandez said.

Kassandra Suarez with Hidalgo County's WIC program says the supply chain shortage of baby formula was getting better until a Michigan plant closed in February. Suarez added that the real solution is something that can only be fixed at the source.

"We are uncertain, but we're hoping that this will be solved in the next couple of months as supply gets better as manufacturers increase their production of these formulas,” Suarez said. “That's what we're hearing — that the manufacturers are increasing their production to put formula on the shelves."

The WIC offices continue to assist 55,000 clients in Hidalgo County. Their contact information is available here.