Local Residents Living South of Proposed Border Wall Concerned about its Impact

PHARR – American residents south of the proposed border wall are concerned about the effects it may bring.

Arturo Hernandez says after years of saving money, he was able to purchase property to build a home for his seven kids and 15 grandchildren.

“We are going to be stuck on this side if they put the border up,” says Hernandez.

Hernandez explains that as a stroke survivor, he worries how difficult access in and out of his neighborhood will become in times of emergencies.

If his home is in the 150-foot Customs and Border Protections Enforcement zone, it will be taken due to eminent domain.

“We worked so hard to build this home and for them to take it like its nothing,” says Hernandez.

He says he just wants to be considered in the planning of the country’s security needs.

