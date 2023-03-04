x

Local Stories of Milestones Fulfilled on New Year's Day

WESLACO – The new year means a new start.

Different part of the Rio Grande Valley, different walks of life, yet there was a common thread.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg takes us through three stories of people who are embarking on a 2019 journey full of new beginnings.

Watch the video above for the full story.

