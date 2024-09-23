Local Tattoo Shop Owner Warns About Car-Wrapping Advertisement

By: Trason Bragg

MCALLEN – A local tattoo shop owner says she was almost victim because of an advertisement on Facebook.

McAllen tattoo shop owner Marianna Resendez says she saw an advertisement on Facebook claiming $500 in profit for a car-wrap advertisement.

Resendez says a man claiming to be an advertising company sent her a check for $1,700 for the car wrap.

He told her to deposit the check and send $1,200 to one of his employees to wrap the vehicle.

Resendez asked for the name of the alleged advertiser's company and got no response.

“He refused to give it to me and avoided the subject. He changed the subject a lot so I knew something was up there,” she says.

Resendez says she did not deposit the check.

Sandra Morin with the Better Business Bureau spoke with KRGV’s Trason Bragg and explained this process.

