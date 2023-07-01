Local veteran helps other veterans with PTSD in preparation for Fourth of July

For many people in the Rio Grande Valley, fireworks are a way to celebrate the Fourth of July, but for some it can trigger PTSD.

The sight and sounds of explosion from fireworks and large crowds could trigger veterans struggling with the mental condition. One veteran said the best thing family and friends can do is be understanding.

For all of us, the Fourth of July is a time to celebrate the country's freedom. For a number of Valley veterans, it can also be a time of stress if they suffered a traumatic event while serving.

Felipe Salas is a veteran and the office manager at the McAllen Vet Center. He says many combat vets struggle with the holiday festivities, like he once did because of the smell, sounds and vibrations of the fireworks.

"They're trying to get away from everyone. So also, the family, the family wants to get out, they don't want to get out. So, it affects them, and they get into depression, anger, it's ability because they cannot be normal anymore, like with their families," Salas said.

Salas says vets who struggle with PTSD can shut down and stay away from large crowds. He says the best thing to do is not to force them to attend big celebrations. But if they do want to attend, to slowly ease them into crowds and firework displays.

Salas says veterans can also call the crisis hotline number 988 or the VA if they need someone to talk to.