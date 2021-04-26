Local veteran plans to give back to the community

From serving his country for more than a decade to starting his own business just before the pandemic, Marine Veteran Eric Fagan persevered with help from one organization.

Now he said he's looking forward to lending a helping hand to others who may need it.

Leadership has been a part of Fagan’s life for as long as he can remember.

At one point over 300 people were under his command when Fagan was in the Marine Corps. - a job he didn't take lightly.

"It was just a passion of mine to help bring the best out of people," Fagan said.

After transitioning back to civilian life, Fagan went back to school and with the help of Semper Fi and America's Fund's Apprenticeship Program - a charity that provides financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded and injured service members.

As the owner of Acts Consulting, Fagan is now able to turn his passion of leadership into a business by helping business executives and their employees cultivate their leadership skills.

Fagan started Acts Consulting just before the COVID pandemic hit. He acknowledged launching a business in the middle of a pandemic hasn't been easy but he’s worked hard every day to try to help the people he coaches go as far as they can.

"Nobody's born with that natural talent,” Fagan said. “Leaders are made and I want to show people that they have it in them. They have the potential, the values, the mindset, the skillset to lead their peer, lead their families and lead their community."

Fagan is now giving back to the organization that helped him by donating a six week leadership development training to the fund's online auction.

The auction starts Monday, April 26 and will help other injured veterans get the support they need.

"I firmly believe when we give, we give more, we receive so much more in return," Fagan said.