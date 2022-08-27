Locals react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plans
Related Story
Valley residents are reacting after President Biden's announcement on Wednesday to ease student loan debt for millions of Americans.
"It would help pay off a lot loans that students might be in debt with, especially if students want to pursue their career that might lead them into a lot of debt," said undergraduate Vianney Escamilla.
RELATED: Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan
Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for $10,000 loan forgiveness.
Biden said the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt for Pell Grant recipients.
News
News Video
-
Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion
-
Man charged, accused of stalking teen boy, Brownsville police say
-
Valley parent reacts to student loan forgiveness plan
-
5-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside staff member's vehicle at...
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 26, 2022