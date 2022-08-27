Locals react to Biden's student loan forgiveness plans

Valley residents are reacting after President Biden's announcement on Wednesday to ease student loan debt for millions of Americans.

"It would help pay off a lot loans that students might be in debt with, especially if students want to pursue their career that might lead them into a lot of debt," said undergraduate Vianney Escamilla.

"Most students have to work; They go to class and they have to go to work," said UTRGV biology professor Chris Taylor. "So, anything that can help them out as far as reducing the debt I think is a good thing."

Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for $10,000 loan forgiveness.

Biden said the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt for Pell Grant recipients.