Lockdown Lifted at Elem. after Border Patrol Search Area

MISSION – A Mission school went into a brief lockdown Tuesday morning as Border Patrol agents searched the area for people who crossed the border illegally.

Mission CISD said Leal Elementary secured the campus due to suspicious activity around 11:00 a.m. and returned to normal operation before noon.

The school is south of the expressway on Los Ebanos Road.

Border Patrol agents searched a field across the street from the school on foot and bicycles.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS saw a canine agent assisting in the search.