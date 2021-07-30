x

Lopez Gears up for Valley View

BROWNSVILLE - It's one of the most anticipated matches of the Valley soccer season.  Lopez is looking for a third consecutive trip to the state Final Four, while Valley View has been a juggernaut that can't be stopped in 2018.  CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez looks ahead

Thursday, April 05 2018
