Lopez Gears up for Valley View
Related Story
BROWNSVILLE - It's one of the most anticipated matches of the Valley soccer season. Lopez is looking for a third consecutive trip to the state Final Four, while Valley View has been a juggernaut that can't be stopped in 2018. CHANNEL 5's Ruben Juarez looks ahead
News
BROWNSVILLE - It's one of the most anticipated matches of the Valley soccer season. Lopez is looking for a third... More >>
News Video
-
With federal eviction ban set to expire, assistance available for Hidalgo County...
-
Catholic Charities of the RGV responds to Abbott's transportation order
-
La Jolla ISD announces new air quality system to slow spread of...
-
Medcare EMS ambulances equipped with blood for field transfusions
-
Local doctor addresses spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations