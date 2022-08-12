Los Fresnos enacts water restrictions as part of drought contingency plan

Los Fresnos residents must comply with water restrictions sent out by the city of Los Fresnos effective immediately, the city announced Wednesday.

The restrictions are part of the third stage of the city’s drought contingency plan enacted once water levels at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs reach 25%, according to a notice published by the city.

As part of the restrictions, residents will only be allowed to water their lawns or wash their vehicles and fill their pools between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on certain days.

Water customers living south of Ocean Boulevard/Highway 100 are only allowed to water on those hours on Mondays and Fridays.

Customers living north of Ocean Boulevard/Highway 100 are only allowed to water on those hours on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

It is prohibited to water your lawn on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and the use of hose-end sprinklers is prohibited at all times, the notice stated.

According to the notice, the plan may be rescinded when conditions improve in a period of three consecutive days.