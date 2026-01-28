Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the Patriots

A Los Fresnos High School graduate is heading to Super Bowl LX.

Jeremy Springer graduated in 2008 and is now the Special Teams Coordinator for the New England Patriots. It's his second season with the team. Before coaching with the Patriots, Springer was a special teams assistant with the Los Angeles Rams.

Super Bowl LX is set, and it's a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. The Patriots are taking on the Seattle Seahawks.

In the first game on Sunday, the Patriots took down the Denver Broncos. It was a defensive battle with just three points in the second half and that was the difference with the Patriots holding on to win 10-7.

Meanwhile, the NFC Championship had a lot of offense.

The Seahawks took a four-point lead into half-time, and they would hang on in the second half to beat the Rams, 31-27.

Seahawks Quarterback Sam Darnold threw for 346 yards and three touchdowns.

The last Super Bowl with the Seahawks and Patriots, New England won 28 to 24 after an interception at the goal line with just seconds left in the game. That's where critics said the Seahawks should have just handed the ball off to running back Marshawn Lynch.

The rematch in Super Bowl 60 is set for February 8 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

In case you're wondering, Seattle's an early 4.5-point favorite to win.