Los Fresnos mayoral candidates outline platforms ahead of Election Day

Two candidates in the city of Los Fresnos are campaigning for the mayoral position.

Incumbent Mayor Alejandro Flores was first elected in 2020.

"I want to continue the trajectory that we're going on, which is to move the city in the right direction,” Flores said.

Flores said he wants to continue to build relationships with residents, and bring in more businesses to help the community grow

“I want to try to improve the relationships we have with our existing small businesses, and maybe at the same time work on bringing in a major retailer so that we can be able to have more sales tax dollars,” Flores said.

Rosa Munoz Vallejo is challenging him for the mayor's seat. She says it's time for a change.

Vallejo says she wants to fight for the issues that matter most to residents. She also wants to focus on programs for children and attracting bigger brands to the city to increase the sale tax revenue.

“I want to bring in more youth programs for our children, and I want to bring more businesses to Los Fresnos,” Vallejo said. “I feel like it's important, and I would like to have a Starbucks and a Chick-fil-A here."

If elected, Vallejo would be the second woman holding the position as the Los Fresnos mayor.

“I'm very excited about that, especially right now when it's time to empower women,” Vallejo said. “I feel like I'm very excited and blessed, and I would like to see more women running for office."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7.