Los Fresnos police investigating after family dog found dead

A family in Los Fresnos wants answers after someone shot and killed their Yorkie in their own backyard.

Coral Vargas and her family want to know who shot and killed their almost 2-year-old dog, Romeo.

"We've been crying every day because we just can't get over the fact how we found him, just helpless laying there," Vargas said.

After leaving the Yorkie outside overnight, the family found him in the backyard as they were getting ready to leave the house.

"I moved his hair and that's where I saw the first entrance wound, and it was perfectly round, tiny, so that's when my husband was like 'that's a bullet, that's a bullet hole,'" Vargas said.

Vargas said he had a gunshot wound in the back of the neck and another one on his eye.

She and her family checked out their other dog, Molly, but the mix Lab wasn't hurt. They also checked the fence for bullet holes and searched the area for bullet casings but found nothing.

Vargas said she feels this was not a random act.

"I just feel like somebody targeted him. He was a little mischievous, we always tell everybody. He loves to sneak out so, I don't know if that bothered somebody, so I know he was definitely targeted," Vargas said.

Vargas feels this was a heartless way to kill her family's dog.

"We just want to give my kids peace of mind, that we know who did it because they continue to ask 'mommy can you find out who did it, can you just find out who hurt Romeo,'" Vargas said. "We just want you to let us know why you did it, so we're not afraid to live here to think you are targeting us."

Los Fresnos police confirmed the case is under investigation. If they find the suspect, that person could be charged with animal cruelty and face up to 10 year in prison.

Those with any information on the shooting are urged to call Los Fresnos police at 956-233-4473.