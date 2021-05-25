Los Fresnos Season Ends in Sweet-16

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball team saw their magical 2021 season come to an end Saturday afternoon at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi losing two straight games to Austin Bowie in the 6A Regional Semifinals.

The Falcons won game one of the best of three series on Friday needing to win just one of the two potential Saturday contests to advance to the 6A Elite Eight for the first time ever.

Los Fresnos fell behind 3-0 early to the Bowie Bulldogs and while they rallied with a pair of solo homers in the second and third innings, the Bulldog offense busted the game open midway through the game and won 14-4 by the 10-run rule in 6 innings forcing a deciding game three.

In the deciding game Los Fresnos ran out to an early 6-2 lead. The fourth inning once again to be their downfall as they allowed nine Bulldog runs in the frame to take a massive lead that was insurmountable for Los Fresnos as they fell 12-7.