Los Indios Residents Asking for Change following Fatal Accident

LOS INDIOS – Residents are asking for a change following a deadly accident which took place in Los Indios.

On Friday, a Honduras man died after being hit by a truck along a busy portion of Highway 281.

A local resident tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS that she sees people crossing this busy highway every day.

Los Indios Police Chief Jose De La Rosa says more needs to be done in this area to protect residents and transmigrates who do businesses here.

He adds the police department is ready to invest in more warning signs along the highway to caution drivers to slow down and look out for pedestrians.

KRGV’s Daisy Martinez has the details.

