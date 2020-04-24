Low 2020 Census response rates prompt city leaders in delta area to ramp up efforts

According to the 2010 Census, Edcouch, Elsa and La Villa have a total population of more than 10,000 people. Fast forward 10 years, city leaders are certain that number has grown and they want residents to be counted.

As of Tuesday, April 22, the response rate to the 2020 Census in Texas is 47%, about 4% lower than the national response.

In Hidalgo County, the number is even lower with only 33% of people counted. In the delta area, the response rate it less than 10% in each city.

To fill out the 2020 Census online, click here, or by phone calling 844-330-2020, for Spanish call 844-468-2020.

