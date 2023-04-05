Último dia de votacion
Related Story
El día de las elecciones 2020 ya está a la vuelta de la esquina.
Y hoy es el último día en que puede emitir su voto anticipado,
Esta temporada de votación temprana ha sido una en donde se han registrado cifras históricas de votos.
En todo el país incluyendo aquí en el Valle.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
News
El día de las elecciones 2020 ya está a la vuelta de la esquina. Y hoy es el último... More >>
News Video
-
City of Weslaco distributing sandbags at city hall
-
Edinburg police: Shots fired after security guard finds man urinating outside Texas...
-
Suspects in fatal Raymondville stabbing being held without bond
-
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes screenings happening Thursday in the lower Valley
-
Suspect in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl sentenced to 50 years...