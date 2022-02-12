LUPE hosts forum for Democratic candidates running for Hidalgo County judge

The non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero held a candidate forum for Hidalgo County judge on Friday, but only Democratic candidates were invited.

LUPE’s forum asked the three Democratic candidates – incumbent Richard Cortez, Norma Ramirez and Tania Ramirez – about recent reaches by the state government on immigration enforcement, preparing the county for future floods, curbing poverty, and expanding broadband access for underserved communities.

Cortez responded to concerns about flooding and broadband saying the county has made improvements, but the money to reach higher goals still isn't there. He highlighted his goal of completing ongoing projects to curb poverty.

Norma Ramirez - the former county Democratic party chair - called for the need for sustainable wages, saying more can be done with public land to control flooding. She also said there is more funding to help the county with its needs, and responding to people's financial needs.

Local attorney and former McAllen Commissioner Tania Ramirez said state immigration actions are an overreach and that people shouldn't be afraid to rebuild after flooding, and must benefit from economic growth.

Not invited to this forum, the republican candidates for Hidalgo County judge, Esmeralda Flores and Jane Cross.

“The Republicans have been making such a good showing with the Trump Trains and really making a showing around here in Hidalgo County, and in the Valley so when you see something that we're not included in we're kind of taken aback,” Cross said.

LUPE said us as a nonprofit, IRS rules allow them to limit the candidates invited to one party.

“But in this case, since we really focus on the platform around infrastructure and colonias and drainage, and things of that nature.” Danny Diaz, director of organizing for LUPE said. “We know that historically, [in the] Democratic primary, whoever the winner is, ends up winning this race."

LUPE said they intend to have forums with candidates from both parties after the primaries.