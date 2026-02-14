LUPE providing tax services to the public

The non-profit group La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) is encouraging the public to file their taxes with them at a low cost.

The group says their staffers are IRS-certified, walk-ins are accepted, and the services are available at all their locations.

“If you're scared to file your income tax for whatever reason, just come back to the office we will talk about your case,” LUPE social service provider Hilda Patino said. “It's so important to file our income taxes because that's the way that the government knows that we're legally working."

The help is available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

