x

LUPE providing tax services to the public

By: Astrid Mendez

Related Story

The non-profit group La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) is encouraging the public to file their taxes with them at a low cost.

The group says their staffers are IRS-certified, walk-ins are accepted, and the services are available at all their locations.

“If you're scared to file your income tax for whatever reason, just come back to the office we will talk about your case,” LUPE social service provider Hilda Patino said. “It's so important to file our income taxes because that's the way that the government knows that we're legally working."

The help is available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here for more information.

News
LUPE providing tax services to the public
LUPE providing tax services to the public
The non-profit group La Unión del Pueblo Entero (LUPE) is encouraging the public to file their taxes with them at... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 12 2026 Feb 12, 2026 Thursday, February 12, 2026 3:42:00 PM CST February 12, 2026
Radar
7 Days