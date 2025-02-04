LUPE responds to McAllen mayors statement on recent deportation protest

La Union del Pueblo Entero is speaking out against McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos’ recent statement regarding Saturday’s protest for immigration rights.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered on south 10th Street in McAllen to protest the Trump Administration's immigration policies.

The McAllen Police Department confirmed on Monday that no one was arrested at the protest.

On Sunday, Villalobos posted a statement on Facebook regarding the protest.

“So I ask that instead of protesting and annoying drivers, instead of spewing rhetorical hate towards immigrants, illegal, or not, come together as a country and demand that our immigration system be fixed, that our borders be secured, and our national security be strong,” Villalobos stated. “Demand that labor be readily available from other countries to keep our economy strong, and our families fed. Of course, when lawfully done.”

On Monday, LUPE issued a release they said condemned Villalobos’ statement that they said belittled and shamed those who participated in the protest.

“For the mayor to dismiss their concerns as silly and ‘annoying’ reveals a profound ignorance of the real struggles and concerns happening in his own backyard. He has a responsibility to listen to the voices of his constituents and acknowledge their right to peacefully express their views,” the statement reads in part.

You can see the full statement below:

"We strongly condemn Mayor Villalobos' recent statement belittling and shaming McAllen residents who took to the streets last Saturday, February 1st, to exercise their First Amendment right of freedom of speech. In what was a powerful demonstration of solidarity and defiance, protestors came out to peacefully demand justice for immigrant communities and oppose the harmful, anti-immigrant policies of the Trump administration. For the mayor to dismiss their concerns as silly and “annoying” reveals a profound ignorance of the real struggles and concerns happening in his own backyard. He has a responsibility to listen to the voices of his constituents and acknowledge their right to peacefully express their views. The rally turnout was a clear indication that a significant portion of the community shares these concerns—concerns that these extreme anti-immigrant policies are dangerous, not just for immigrants but for everyone, and should not be tolerated.

We’d like to remind Mayor Villalobos that the majority of those protesting were young people—voters and future leaders—who will remember what side of history he stands on in the face of injustice. We respectfully encourage Mayor Villalobos to reflect on the struggles of his and our ancestors, who faced similar hate and oppression that immigrants continue to face today. It is because of their resilience that he holds the position he does. We stand with the protestors, we stand with immigrants, and we call on our community to hold elected officials accountable for their actions and words. Our fight for justice and equality will not be silenced."