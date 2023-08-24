Lyford beekeeper says weather conditions are aggravating bees

A Lyford beekeeper and removal expert has one piece of advice for people who need to work outdoors where there are bees.

“Walk around, look for flight,” Dawn Johnston of R9 Hive & Honey, Bee removal services said. “You'll want to have them removed properly and completely."

Johnston says the public needs to be careful around bees, as they don’t like current weather conditions, especially with the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold in the area.

“They know it's in the area, and they tend to be more vigilant a bit crankier,” Johnston said.

RELATED STORY: Man dies after bee attack in Edinburg

If you find yourself getting swarmed, Johnston says try to stay calm, but act quickly.

“Don't swat,” Johnston said. “If you're starting to get stung, the quickest way is to cover your face with your shirt or whatever you have and get out of the area."

Johnston added that the best thing you can do while taking care of yard work is to be aware of the bees.

“They don't realize it's your home, they just know it's their home,” Johnston said.

Watch the video above for the full story.