Made in the 956: Ante Books & Creative Studio

A bookstore in McAllen is offering some culture, and a quick escape from daily life.

Selina Herrera said she’s always had a love for books, and wanted to bring something unique to the Rio Grande Valley.

“I have experience in working in a library and a book store, and it's just something I wanted to pursue,” Herrera said.

She used those experiences to create Ante Books & Creative Studio, located at 1713 W. Hackberry Ave.

“This is something that I’ve been working on for the past year or so, it's just something that I knew I wanted to pursue."

The studio opened about three months ago, and Herrera says it's about providing more than just books.

Ante books has hosted different events to promote local organizations. The book shop also hosts poetry nights and movie screenings.

The shop also has a section dedicated to local authors.

“You can make yourself right at home when you walk in,” Herrera said. “[It’s] just a space that lends itself to you, versus you coming in to ask permission to use it."

At the end of the day, Herrera says it's about providing a space for everyone. It’s why ante Books & Creative Studio is Made in the 956.

