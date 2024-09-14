Made in the 956: Los Fresnos teen part of Ballet Folklorico de Mexico

Raul Passamentt has always had a passion for dancing.

“It started back when I was in high school, I attended Los Fresnos United and Los Fresnos High School,” Passamentt said. “I decided to join the folklorico team, and it wasn't just a coincidence, both of my siblings actually danced in the same group with the same director."

Passamentt said at the end of his senior year in high school came the big question of what he wanted to do after graduation.

“My mind was always set to being a nursing major, so the thought of being a dance major was never something I wanted,” Passamentt said, adding that he eventually sat down to have a conversation with his mom about it.

“She said, ‘you're always dancing, why don't you just do that,’” Passamentt said.

Passamentt enrolled at UTRGV and pursued a degree in dance.

“It's honestly the best decision I’ve ever made. Everything that I know now and my knowledge, I owe it to them, the program is amazing,” Passamentt said.

Passamentt danced for four years at the university with the UTRGV Ballet Folklorico. After graduating from the university in 2022, he decided to audition for the Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández.

He made the cut and became a member of the world renowned dance company. He's been living in Mexico City for a year now.

“I never thought of becoming a professional dancer or moving to a whole different country just to dance,” Passamentt said.

Passamentt is a prime example of following your dream, and taking a risk to move to another country.

Now, he represents the Rio Grande Valley on a global stage in the Mexican capital.

Raul Passamentt is Made in the 956.

