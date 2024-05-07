Made in the 956: Two Valley authors work together to create South Texas Authorcon

Two Rio Grande Valley authors are working together to inspire the next generation of readers and writers.

Reading can open your world to a lot of things, and Norec and Leija know that firsthand. That's just one of the reasons they're bringing their love of books and Valley authors all to one place.

The first ever South Texas Authorcon.

"It's going to be a convention for independent local authors to showcase what they write. From children's books all the way to young teens and adults, and it's just to show the Valley that there's so much talent here, whether it's writing or illustrating or things like that," Norec said.

The two authors say while there are other events in other cities for authors, they really wanted this one to focus on the 956.

"Many times there's a convention here, and they bring a big name, and it's awesome to have a big name because it's what we all aspire to be, but at the same time, that takes away from the local authors. So I told him, why don't we put together a platform that'll feature the local talent here in the RGV and in South Texas," Leija said.

The first 400 to 500 people who show up will get a poster, which will get them something else.

"We're going to give them this poster. It'll be a souvenir for them. They're going to get to go and get a signature, an autograph from every author, to meet every author and once they do that and show us that, they're going to get to select one book from one of these authors for free," Norec said.

If Norec looks familiar, there's good reason.

He was featured on Made in the 956 back in April 2022 about the children's book he wrote, The Adventures Of Exo And Cy.

"The book teaches kids about healthy eating and exercise," Norec said. "So I wrote this book after losing both my brother and sister to diabetes. So that's something really big on my heart."

Leija's book focuses on another problem children often see.

"So my book, TK's First Lesson, is the first in a series of lessons that I'm working on for children and this one helps teach diversity and inclusion," Leija said. "TKO, the brand that I built, whose goal is to focus on anti-bullying and anti-violence and the book is my way to reach the children."

South Texas Authorcon is happening April 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the McAllen Creative Incubator, and best of all it's free.

