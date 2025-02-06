Made in the 956: Valley business helps plan the perfect event

Designing the perfect dream wedding is the goal of one Rio Grande Valley man and his company.

Not only does he help plan the perfect event, but also wants to give back to the community he was raised in.

Ector Casas is one of many business owners proud of being born and raised in South Texas. He is the owner of Elevents in Edinburg.

"I'm happy to represent, when we go out of town, and they say 'hey where are you from?' I say I'm from the Valley, the 956, so it does say a lot for me to say I'm from here from the Valley," Casas said.

He provides dream weddings and events for everyone in the Valley, from the most extravagant to even the simplest wedding.

"Enjoy the moment, enjoy the night, let us do the rest. So that's kind of what we focus on, a one-stop shop here where you can come in and see our venue, you can see the rentals, you can see the tables, you can get us for event planning for florals," Casas said.

If you want to book a venue or just their services, Casas says they can do it all.

Casas also owns the St. Michael Event Gallery. It was formerly known as the Social Club, but the building is now a venue and the headquarters for his business.

It was started by his parents more than two decades ago, you can say event planning runs in his blood.

"When we were younger, it was 'let's do a party for 200 people in the backyard,' and there we go, me and my sister helping them plan the party," Casas said.

But he says it is much more than planning parties for him. It's about giving back to the community that raised him in any way he can, especially to nonprofit organizations.

"You know it's always nice to help, maybe not always monetarily, but to help out with the rentals, the chairs, the linens, or what you can," Casas said.

One of the bigger nonprofits he's helped out with is the Capable Kids Foundation. He says the end result of planning their events is always rewarding.

"It's also the feeling of having those kids, not just see a table and a chair, see a really nice ballroom decorated, a nice backdrop or something that wows them," Casas said.

He's also involved with Friends For Hope. They're part of the Vannie Cook Foundation and help fundraise for the organization.

"We do events for the kids," Casas said. "When you see the reaction in their faces, it means everything."

Casas says nothing will ever pull him from the place he calls home.

"When people ask, would you ever move away, and I always say no because the Valley is the Valley," Casas said.

Elevents is made in the 956.