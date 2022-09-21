x

Made in the 956: Valley mother-daughter duo create Mexican cuisine brand

Cynthia Villarreal and her daughter both share a love for cooking.

Cynthia decided to take that love a step further and went back to school, and got her culinary degree.

Now, their food is being sold at stores across the Valley.

Check out their story in this week's Made in the 956.

